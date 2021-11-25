Justin Fields has cracked ribs is currently ‘day to day’

At some point in the Chicago Bears last game against the Baltimore Ravens they lost starting quarterback Justin Fields with a rib injury. The x-rays were negative, so the initial diagnosis was bruised ribs. He was also checked out for a possible spleen injury, but it appears everything is fine with that. However further tests have revealed that Fields has a “few cracked ribs” per a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He Tweeted @RapSheet that his sources have told him that the “x-ray and CT scans were clean, but the MRI showed the additional issues,” to Fields’ ribs. He added that “they are tiny fractures, not deemed major, and Fields should return shortly.”

Bears general manager Ryan Pace addressed the injury on the WBBM News radio Bears pregame show. “I think at the end we’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term; it’s definitely not an IR thing. It’s more of a day-to-day thing,” Pace said via the team’s website. “We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”

On the FOX pregame Jay Glazer said that it is expected that Fields will be able to play in their next game, Sunday, December 5 against the Cardinals.