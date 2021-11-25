Bear With Me Postgame Pod: Bears beat Lions 16 to 14 in a reminder things could always get worse

The Chicago Bears squeaked out a 16 to 14 win against the Detroit Lions on a last second Cairo Santos field goal, and Robert Schmitz, host of our post game Bear With Me podcast, said it best about this game when he lead off his latest show calling this, “two not-so-great football teams squaring off in the way that only two not-so-great football teams can.”

This game was about as sloppy as you’d expect with the 3 win Bears taking on a winless Lions team, but Chicago did enough to snap their five game losing streak. Detroit, in the first year of a new regime, looks awful and their head coach, Dan Campbell, seems to be in over his head.

But a win is a win and the Bears are now 4-7.

Sure it’s great for the players to get a win and re-open Club Dub, but with all the drama surrounding the franchise this week, this was an important victory for head coach Matt Nagy. After the game Nagy addressed the report about his job security and he was also spotted boarding the team bus with a gameball in hand.

