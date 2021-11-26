Bears vs Lions: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

It wasn’t a very fun game, but the Chicago Bears did pull out an unexpected 16 to 14 win over a terrible Detroit Lions team. Many thought with the Nagy lost the locker room “report” and the Nagy is gonna get fired “report,” that the Bears would roll over and die on Thanksgiving, but they played a fairly decent game. They still didn't score nearly enough for a 2021 NFL offense, but they racked up a season high 310 passing yards and their 378 total yards was their second most this season.

The Bears won the time of possession 32:56 to 27:04, they had the edge in first downs 21 to 14, and their defense held Detroit to 238 yards which is the lowest they’ve held a team this season.

The Lions also doubled up the Bears penalties by getting hit with 10 for 67 yards, to just 5 for 50 yards for Chicago.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time break downs for the Bears and also some of their individual statistical leaders.

OFFENSE

Andy Dalton went 24 of 39 for 317 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a passer rating of 85.1. He also had 6 runs for 11 yards, which included a couple kneel downs to get the Bears in position for the game winning field goal.

Darnell Mooney led the Bears in receiving yards with 123 on 5 catches. He now had 10 receptions for 244 yards the last 2 games.

Cole Kmet had 65 yards receiving on a career high 8 catches and a career high 11 targets.

Jimmy Graham had the Bears only TD on 2 grabs for 34 yards.

David Montgomery ran the ball 17 times for 46 yards, and he added 28 yards on 3 receptions.

The Bears struggled to establish the run with them only averaging 2.3 yards per carry, but the pass protection was decent most of the game. Dalton took off and scrambled a few plays, but he was just hit 4 times and sacked once.

DEFENSE

Jaylon Johnson had 6 tackles, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss, and Christian Jones matched his 6 tackles to tie for the team lead.

Robert Quinn had the Bears only sack to go along with 5 tackles and a TFL. Quinn is up to 11 sacks on the season.

Trevis Gipson had 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 QB hit.

Artie Burns got the start at corner instead of Kindle Vildor and Burns had 2 tackles and a pass defensed. With Duke Shelly on injured reserve, it was Xavier Crawford that was the nickelback and he had 4 tackles.

Eddie Jackson had 3 tackles in his first game back from his hamstring injury.

Speaking of injuries, Roquan Smith, Sam Kamara, and Marquise Goodwin all left the game injured.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit the game winning field goal with no time left on the clock, and he was 3 for 4 on the day. He also made his only extra point try.

Patrick O’Donnell put 2 of his 4 punts inside the 20 yard line and he had a 45.8 average.

Jakeem Grant had 2 kickoff returns for 44 yards and 4 punt returns for 39 yards.

Vildor didn’t see a snap on defense, and with Eddie Jackson back neither did Deon Bush.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.

To check out the full Bears vs Ravens box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.