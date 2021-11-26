A Black Friday Bear’s Win Den, November 26, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears’ Matt Nagy felt ‘love and support’ from players vs. Lions - RSN - On this Thanksgiving Day game, the Bears head coach was thankful his players and coaches rallied around him.

Bears lose Roquan Smith in Thanksgiving win vs. Lions - RSN - The team was already without Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. Marquise Goodwin exited with an injury too.

Bears beat Lions, 16-14, to snap 5-game losing streak - 670 The Score - Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Bears Didn’t Ruin Thanksgiving By Losing to a Team That Took a 12 Men on the Field Penalty on a PAT - Bleacher Nation - Happy Thanksgiving, Bears fans! Let’s enjoy some victory turkey, ham, mac-and-cheese, and all the other good stuff.

Haugh: Mercifully, Bears beat Lions to cap chaotic week - 670 The Score - After the Lions won the coin flip Thursday at Ford Field, they chose to defer, so referee Adrian Hill naturally asked Bears game captain Christian Jones what he wanted to do.

Bears grades: At least they can beat the Lions - 670 The Score - Boy, the Lions are BAD. It feels like that should’ve been obvious – they’re winless, after all – heading into Thursday, but watching them for 60 minutes really reminded everyone outside of Detroit just how bad you have to be to go 0-10-1. Thanks in no small part – and I really can’t stress this enough – to the Lions’ total inability to play good football, the Bears’ five-game losing streak is over and coach Matt Nagy is probably safe to start game planning for the Cardinals.

Bears’ Cairo Santos embraces redemption in game-winner - Chicago Sun-Times - As the Bears moved closer and closer to the end zone on the final drive of Thursday’s 16-14 win, kicker Cairo Santos found himself getting mad.

Column: Where do Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears go from here? - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears victory against the Detroit Lions was far from impressive. Miles from it actually. But at the very least, it ended the team’s 45-day stretch without a victory and gave Matt Nagy a little relief at the end of a trying week.

Chicago Bears players feel relief after beating Detroit Lions - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears players were aware that beating the Detroit Lions wasn’t cause for a massive celebration. But after a weird few days wondering about Matt Nagy's job status — not to mention a five-game losing streak — they had gratitude for the Thanksgiving win.

Bears get Matt Nagy a win and end their losing streak, even if it means little in the long run – The Athletic - The Bears are still 4-7 and barely beat a bad Lions team, but style points didn't matter to them on Thanksgiving. They just wanted a win.

Pompei: It’s long past time for the Bears to put a football person in charge of football – The Athletic - Four people worth considering for Bears president of football operations are Trace Armstrong, Tony Dungy, Ozzie Newsome and Rick Smith.

Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions Postgame Show: Andy Dalton helps Chicago break its five-game losing streak with a win in Detroit - The Chicago Audible - In this episode of The Chicago Audible podcast, Nicholas Moreano and Mason West recap the Bears'16-14 win over the Lions.

Bears survive Thanksgiving slopfest at Lions, break losing streak - RSN - Matt Nagy's team desperately needed a win. And they got it.

Cole Kmet: Bears 'hunkered down' to block out Matt Nagy reports - RSN - The Bears snapped their five-game losing streak against the winless Lions.

Bears-Lions podcast: Matt Nagy doesn’t lose! - Chicago Sun-Times - Sure it was the Lions, but a win is a win.

3 takeaways from Bears’ 16-14 win vs. Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears benched starting cornerback Kindle Vildor in favor of Artie Burns, and more.

Andy Dalton was the leader the Bears needed Thursday — but it stops there - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields, who hurt his ribs against the Ravens, needs to start the minute he’s healthy enough to do so — as soon as Dec. 5 against the Cardinals.

For Bears’ Matt Nagy, joy of victory is all that matters - Chicago Sun-Times - After a tumultuous week, the Bears’ head coach felt the support of his players in a 16-14 win over the Lions. “They told me they were going to do it and they did it. How cool is that?”

Let’s not encourage any talk of a salvageable Bears season - Chicago Sun-Times - But the New Year shouldn’t be as kind to you and GM Ryan Pace.

Lions HC Dan Campbell explains double timeout mistake at end of Bears game - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions head coach is facing a lot of scrutiny for back-to-back timeouts that cost the Lions defense 5 critical yards at the end of the game.

Lions vs Bears: What Just Happened? Thanksgiving Edition - Pride Of Detroit - They find a new way to lose every week don’t they Lions fans? The Detroit Lions took a bunch of stupid pills before the game and, while they were delayed, they finally kicked in during the final minutes of the Lions' 16-14 loss.

4 takeaways from the Lions’ loss to the Bears - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions lost in classic Lions fashion.

Lions-Bears final score: Penalty-filled game spoils chance at first win as Lions lose to Bears, 16-14 - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions were right there on the verge of their first win, and an accumulation of penalties ruined it.

Lions claim second timeout was called to prevent a touchdown - ProFootballTalk - The Lions did a Lionish thing late in Thursday’s loss to the Bears, calling one timeout to conserve time and then another because they didn’t like the intersection of the offensive and defensive alignments before the next play.

Wiltfong & Schmitz’ Bear With Me Postgame Pod: Bears beat Lions 16 to 14 in a reminder things could always get worse - Windy City Gridiron - Robert ducked away from the Schmitz Family Thanksgiving festivities to record a quick Bear With Me podcast just for you Bears’ fans.

Curl: Bears come back at the last minute to triumph over ferocious cat-beasts in possibly career-saving statement Thanksgiving win - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears were probably going to win this game, and they barely did. Hurray! Enjoy your Turkey,

Wiltfong: Justin Fields has cracked ribs is currently ‘day to day’ - Windy City Gridiron - The latest on the Bears rookie QB.

