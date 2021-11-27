Chicago Bears' fan’s confidence check

The loss to the Baltimore Ravens may have been the last straw for Chicago Bears fans. Prior to that heartbreaker, the confidence level from our fanbase was creeping up for three consecutive weeks. But that 13 to 16 defeat, coupled with rookie quarterback Justin Fields leaving that game with what has since been diagnosed as cracked ribs, finally had our poll results fall.

We dropped all the way down to 15%, but the good news is that Fields’ ribs are expected to be healed up soon, possibly even in time for him to be back starting in their next game hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

More good news is that the Bears have finally broken their five game losing streak by winning 16 to 14 a couple days ago on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

Also in the good news category, we’re one more week closer to the end of the 2021 season, which seems to be the likely end of the Matt Nagy era, which is something most fans are ready for.

Where do you think these poll results will go next week when we vote? Also, if you haven’t signed up yet, then scroll down and jump in on the fun!

