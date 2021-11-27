The Bear’s Den, November 27, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chalk Talk: Latest on Justin Fields’ injury status, Roquan Smith injury & more - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses the latest news on Justin Fields’ rib injury, if the Bears are considering placing Roquan Smith on injured reserve after he hurt his hamstring against the Lions and the last time the Bears made a game-winning field goal

Bears confirm Justin Fields cracked ribs, but ‘seems fine’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy confirmed reports saying that Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs during Week 11’s game against the Ravens.

Cracked Ribs Make Justin Fields’ Status Uncertain - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Justin Fields has cracked ribs and as a result Andy Dalton could be needed a while longer depending on the pain tolerance the Brookie has.

PODCAST: Bears Get Much-Needed Win Against Lions on Thanksgiving - The Chicago Audible - Even though the Bears’ 16-14 victory over the Lions wasn’t pretty, it was a win that the team and coach Matt Nagy desperately needed.

Hoge: Guaranteed another game, Nagy knows drama isn’t over - NBC Sports Chicago - A two-point win over the Detroit Lions isn’t going to cure the persisting problems with the Chicago Bears, but for Matt Nagy and his team, it was enough to survive a tumultuous week and get his team re-focused on winning football games.

Bears defense loses more than player if Roquan Smith misses time - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have had a string of bad injury news this season, and on Thanksgiving it got worse.

Elijah Wilkinson put on COVID-19 list - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday placed reserve tackle Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Matt Nagy Tells His Side Of Bears’ Thanksgiving Week Drama - On Tap Sports Net - Matt Nagy got his account of recent drama surrounding the Chicago Bears on the record during his Friday press conference.

Chicago Bears lose Roquan Smith to hamstring injury - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith hasn’t gone on injured reserve but the Bears could be without their defensive leader heading into a game against Arizona’s potent offense.

Glazer: Bears players didn’t believe Matt Nagy after he denied firing rumor - Bears Wire - “Matt Nagy, he went and he addressed the players and coaches, but the way did it was almost in like a solemn way,” Glazer said on FOX’s NFL pregame show, via NBC Sports Chicago.

Dan Hampton, the former Bears defensive lineman who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield, Indiana. https://t.co/BrAin6cVi3 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 27, 2021

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on Thanksgiving win - Chicago Tribune - 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears went on an 18-play drive that lasted the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds of Thursday’s game at Ford Field to set up Cairo Santos’ walk-off 28-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions 16-14 and end a five-game losing streak.

Finley: Former Bears star Dan Hampton arrested in Indiana - Chicago Sun-Times - ​​Dan Hampton, the former Bears defensive lineman who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was arrested late Saturday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield, Ind., the Lake County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night.

Finley: Bears’ Roquan Smith hurt during his ‘best year’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Nagy hopes Roquan Smith won’t need an injured reserve stint. But even if the Bears’ star inside linebacker has to miss a game or two with a hamstring injury suffered Thursday, the Bears will suffer.

Biggs: Justin Fields, Roquan Smith injury updates - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields has cracked ribs, Matt Nagy confirmed, but it’s possible the QB could return Dec. 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. The status of LB Roquan Smith is less certain.

Potash: Matt Nagy denies George McCaskey interference in Fields-Dalton decision - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ head coach reiterated that Justin Fields will start when he recovers from cracked ribs he suffered against the Ravens. That’s his call — and always has been, he said.

Finley: Bears coach Matt Nagy is still here, but he knows firing rumors won’t go away - Chicago Sun-Times - Nagy acknowledged Friday that dealing with rumors is part of his new reality.

Leiser’s film room: Offense goes to ‘church mode’ to finish off Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - Their 8:30 drive was the longest to finish off a win in the NFL this season. Cairo Santos capped it with a 28-yard field goal to win 16-14.

Arkush: Day after Thanksgiving finds Matt Nagy in full cleanup mode - Daily Herald - Friday with Matt Nagy at Halas Hall was a time for the Bears’ head coach to relax just a bit and attempt to complete a final cleanup of the ugly mess that stalked his ball club throughout the week.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tre’Davious White tears ACL, out for 2021 season - Buffalo Rumblings - The Buffalo Bills have lost one of their most indispensable players following Thursday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Rashan Gary is a full participant in Friday’s practice, Aaron Rodgers still out - Acme Packing Company - Rodgers will play this week, per the injury report.

Payton’s open letter to football fans: Thanksgiving is Detroit’s and you can’t have it - Pride Of Detroit - So stop asking and stop complaining.

Vikings place Everson Griffen on Non-Football Illness Reserve List - Daily Norseman - He’s going to be out for a while

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's notes: Bears sneak away with last-second Thanksgiving win over Lions - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears improved to 4-7 with a narrow win on the road on Thursday.

Wiltfong's takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight of some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from Chicago in their 13 to 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

THE RULES

