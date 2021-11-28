The Bear’s Den, November 28, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Dickerson: Inside the first season of 10 NFL rookie QBs - ESPN - The numbers look bad, but [Justin] Fields has enjoyed some memorable moments, not just on the run, but also as a passer. The coaching staff raves about Fields, and someone is going to turn him into a franchise quarterback, just depends on which regime in Chicago.

Leming: Winners and Losers from Bears vs. Lions Week 12 - 247 Sports - Loser: Anybody who willingly put themselves through that game.

Teven Jenkins appears best Chicago Bears backup option - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Elijah Wilkinson went on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the third time this season and as a result the best available backup option for Cardinals game appears to be Teven Jenkins.

Chicago Bears glad to turn down a TD - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears normally can’t score enough points no matter who their quarterback is but in Thursday’s win they were hoping they wouldn’t have to score a touchdown.

Greg Roman, Future Head Coach? - On Tap Sports Net - A deep dive into Greg Roman, where he comes from, what he does with the Ravens offense, and his prospects as an NFL head coach.

Chicago Bears Receiver Depth Becoming Apparent - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The receiver corps built by GM Ryan Pace hadn’t seemed as deep as they built it up to be but when Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin were out of the lineup the Bears found capable replacements.

This Chronic Chicago Bears Offensive Issue Persists - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - One critical problem the Bears have is a bit like the cockroach as it survives no matter what they seem to do to fix it, and the win over the Lions showed it still exists.

Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs - Bleacher Report - Playing on the franchise tag for the 4-7 Bears, [Allen] Robinson seems to have one foot out the door after repeated failures by the team to get him a long-term deal. A bad offense has targeted him just 50 times, which he’s turned into 30 catches for 339 yards and one touchdown.

Huge NFL presence in the press box for #Michigan and Ohio State. Scouts/GMs from: Bears x2, Bengals, Browns, Lions x2, Packers x2, Giants x2, 49ers x2, Patriots, Falcons and Jaguars. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) November 27, 2021

Lieser: Checking in on Bears after most embarrassing week of Matt Nagy’s tenure - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at several key issues as the Bears head into their final six games.

Breaking down the Bears’ bizarre week - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley analyzes the Bears’ eventful week.

Lieser: The unlikely MVP of the Bears’ 2021 season: OLB Robert Quinn - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn’s sack total is already the highest by a Bear since Mack in 2018 and ranks third in the NFL, trailing only the Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Steelers’ T.J. Watt. He has been everything critics said he couldn’t be.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Odell Beckham Jr. “may get a few more snaps” in his second game with the Rams - ProFootballTalk - New Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got 15 snaps in his debut two weeks ago. So what will happen on Sunday at Green Bay?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passes away at 75 - NFL.com - Curley Culp, a Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle who revolutionized his position and became the standard for interior defensive linemen for years to come, passed away Saturday at the age of 75.

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December - NFL.com - NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Brown’s injury isn’t considered season-ending and he should be back in December.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Previewing the Vikings - 49ers Matchup - Daily Norseman - The 5-5 Minnesota Vikings hit the road to face the 5-5 San Francisco 49ers in a game that could prove to be pivotal in the race for wild card seedings and a ticket to the post-season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's fan confidence check - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

THE RULES

