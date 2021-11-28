NFL Week 13: Cardinals favored by 7.5 in Chicago

Some of the week 13 odds are starting to trickle out from DraftKings Sportsbook, and there’s already been some movement in the Arizona Cardinals at the Chicago Bears game on Sunday, December 5. The Bears are currently a 7.5 point underdog, but when the line first opened it had the Cardinals favored by 7. The current over/under is 45.5, which is down a point form just a few hours ago.

I’m sure the line will move a bit more throughout the week — we’ll provide some updates here at WCG — and there could be some movement once the starting quarterbacks are announced too.

The first injury report for Sunday’s game won’t be revealed until Wednesday, but usual Cardinal starting quarterback Kyler Murray seems set to make his first appearance since hurting his ankle on October 28. Colt McCoy has started their last three games, with Arizona going 2-1 in those games, and they are 9-2 overall.

The Bears started backup QB Andy Dalton in their Thanksgiving win, but head coach Matt Nagy said that once Justin Fields’ cracked ribs are healed he’ll be back as the QB1.