The Bear’s Den, November 29, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Best thing Bears can do for Justin Fields: make offense functional without him - Chicago Sun-Times - Here are things coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor can do with the players surrounding Fields to get the best look at their quarterback:

Fire Matt Nagy? Fire Ryan Pace? Fire himself? George McCaskey has a lot of options - Chicago Sun-Times - With the Bears’ abysmal record in the post-Ditka era — seven playoff appearances and four playoff victories in 28 seasons — at some point George McCaskey has to consider that McCaskey family leadership is part of the problem.

As the Bears should know, bad things happen to bad organizations - Chicago Sun-Times - When you are your own worst enemy, you don’t need enemies like a neighborhood news source.

Chicago Bears: How Andy Dalton got the Week 12 win - Chicago Tribune - During a week of confusion and tumult, reports and rumors, the Chicago Bears needed something to lean on. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was happy to do his part.

4 reasons why the Bears should fire Matt Nagy mid-season - Bears Wire - The Bears have never fired a head coach mid-season. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn't start. Here’s why.

La Canfora Report: Bears expected to consider these coaches to replace Matt Nagy - Bears Wire - Ken's Note: According to Jason La Canfora... (do I need to go on?)

Bears' Matt Nagy denies owner told him to start Justin Fields - RSN - The reporter who initially said George McCaskey told Nagy to make his rookie the starting QB stood by his report.

REPORT: Daboll, Leftwich, and McDaniels on the Bears' Short List If They Dump Matt Nagy - Bleacher Nation - Hello! A rumored short-list of Matt Nagy replacements has already been floated. Ken's Note: WARNING... believing Jason La Canfora can make hair grow on your palms.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater not close to 100 percent, he toughed it out - ProFootballTalk- It looked like Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might be done for the day when he hurt his right shin in the first quarter of the game and remained out through halftime, but he returned in the third quarter and helped the team to a 28-13 win over the Chargers.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

San Francisco 49ers 34, Minnesota Vikings 26 : Errors spell doom for Vikings by the Bay - Daily Norseman - The purple had their opportunities

THE RULES

