The Bear’s Den, November 30, 2021

Teven Jenkins getting closer to potential return, Eddie Jackson defends Matt Nagy and more: Bears notebook – The Athletic - Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is getting closer to returning, but the team has plenty of injuries.

Bears have their work cut out for them: 5 things they must do to build around Justin Fields – The Athletic - The Bears’ front office should make decisions with quarterback Justin Fields always in mind.

Predicting Bears’ remaining schedule: How many wins in final 6 games? - Bears Wire - With the Bears coming out of their mini bye week after a Thanksgiving win, we’re predicting Chicago’s final six games.

I Guess We Can Discuss the Idea of Ryan Day as a Possible Matt Nagy Replacement - Bleacher Nation - Now that things are cooking in Arizona, the Kliff Kingsbury Plan figures to be a popular one in NFL circles. Just sayin’...

This is a *HUGE* Week for Teven Jenkins - Bleacher Nation - The Chicago Bears have until Dec. 6 to decide whether to activate rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and put him on the active roster.

Will Cohen return this season? Bears don’t seem to know - The NFL can be a brutal business. Just ask Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Bears’ Eddie Jackson wants ‘fire Nagy’ chants to stop - Bears safety Eddie Jackson would like the public calls to fire coach Matt Nagy to stop.

Bears still ‘working through’ Justin Fields’ injury - 670 The Score - The Bears were back at Halas Hall on Monday, regrouping for the first time since their 16-14 win against the Lions in Detroit last Thursday.

Decision deadline looms for the Bears and injured offensive tackle Teven Jenkins – Shaw Local - Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has not played this season due to a back injury. After opening his 21-day practice window several weeks ago, the Bears now have to make a decision by Dec. 6: activate Jenkins or shut him down for the year.

Bears S Eddie Jackson understands fans booing team, but ‘that’s not helping’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Jackson said an already difficult situation has been exacerbated by fans booing the team at home and chanting for coach Matt Nagy to be fired.

Bears need to be smart with Justin Fields’ injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Matt Nagy loves the rookie’s toughness. But after the equally tough Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan aggravated injuries by playing through them, Nagy should be sure Fields is fully healed from broken ribs before playing again. Load management matters, even in the NFL.

Bears coach Matt Nagy focused on Cardinals after chaotic week - Chicago Sun-Times - In a statement that speaks more to the ridiculous parity in the NFL than the Bears’ standing, Nagy’s 4-7 team is only one game behind the Vikings, who are the No. 7 seed in the NFC wild-card race.

Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack sells Glencoe mansion for $3.9M - Chicago Tribune - Mack listed the mansion for sale in June and made a slight profit on the 15-room home.

Bruce Arians knows home-field advantage will be critical in this year’s playoffs - ProFootballTalk - Last year, the Buccaneers went on the road for every playoff game and ran the table, allowing them to become the first team ever to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19 list - Daily Norseman - He could still play on Sunday, however

