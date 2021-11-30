Bear & Balanced: Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Lions game

The Chicago Bears finally re-opened Club Dub in Motown with their narrow 16 to 14 win on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, and Jeff Berckes and myself discuss the game right here in our latest Bear & Balanced podcast.

Here’s a bullet point outline of the show.

Some of our big picture takes on the latest game, and some thoughts on the last week about the Bears. Trench Tribute: While the Bears o-line had a nice performance, we both highlighted a player on the defensive side of the ball for our lineman of the week.

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast on Monday night, and you can check the show on JB & EJ’s Bears Over Beers YouTube Channel once it’s uploaded.

h/t to Robert Schmitz for producing the show!