Bears vs Steelers Injury Report: Khalil Mack among 4 ruled out for Chicago

UPDATE: While there has been no official changes to the Bears injury report, it has been reported from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Bears do intend to activate running back David Montgomery for tonight’s game.

With a Monday nighter this week, the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers had their practice schedules moved back a day (Thu/Fri/Sat), which means their final injury report came out today.

Here’s how the Bears list theirs for Monday Night Football.

Nick Foles, QB (Non-injury/personal/illness) - Out

J.P. Holtz, TE (Concussion) - Out

Damien Williams, RB (Knee) - Out

Khalil Mack, OLB (Foot) - Out

Eddie Jackson, S (Hamstring) - Doubtful

Alec Ogletree, ILB (Ankle) - Questionable

Darnell Mooney, WR (Groin) - Questionable

Mack missing a second consecutive week is troubling, because the Bears have struggled to get a pass rush with him out of the line up. The good news for Chicago’s edge rushers is the Steeler o-line is a bit of a mess too. Robert Quinn isn’t facing Trent Williams this week.

Jackson out means another start for DeAndre Houston-Carson at safety. We’ll need to see what kind of wrinkles defensive coordinator Sean Desai can come up with this week now that he was able to prepare for Jackson’s absence.

With Williams unable to go that leaves rookie tailback Khalil Herbert in line to start, but keep an eye out for David Montgomery being activated to the 53-man roster. He started his three-week practice window from injured reserve on Thursday, and all indications are that he’s already good to go.

When asked about Montgomery playing on Monday night head coach Matt Nagy said, “There’s a real good chance, yes, of him being activated.” That activation could come later today or tomorrow.

The only player on this Bears injury list that practiced at all this week was Mooney who was limited the last two practices.

Here’s how the Steelers list their injury report for Monday night.

Eric Ebron, TE (Ankle) - Out

B.J. Finney, C/G (Back) - Questionable

The 39-year old Ben Roethlisberger is always banged up (he’s currently nursing a pectoral/hip/right shoulder injury), but he hasn’t missed a game this year and he’s not even on this week’s report.

Ebron being out means more reps for rookie Pat Freiermuth, who is probably a better receiver than Ebron, and more reps for Zach Gentry, who is definitely a better blocker than Ebron.

Finney is a reserve, and he could be a true game time decision.

The Steelers have a few usual starters on injured reserve in defensive linemen Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.