Bears vs Steelers Inactives: Eddie Jackson is out, David Montgomery is in

The Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off in just about 90 minutes, and each team has revealed their inactive lists for tonight’s game. Here are the players that will not dress tonight.
Chicago inactives:
Khalil Mack, OLB
Eddie Jackson, S
Damien Williams, RB
Nick Foles, QB
J.P. Holtz, TE
Artie Burns, CB
Alec Ogletree, ILB
Steelers inactives:
Eric Ebron, TE
Dwayne Haskins, QB
Anthony McFarland, RB
Ahkello Witherspoon, CB
Buddy Johnson, LB
Zach Banner, OL
As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: @WCGridiron; Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Brandon Robinson; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.
Loading comments...