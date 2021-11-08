Bears vs Steelers 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears had a decent offensive showing a week ago, but it wasn’t quite good enough, and to top it off their defense let them down against the 49ers. But in prime time on Monday Night the Bears will get a chance to make a statement against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has won three straight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Steelers week 9 matchup.

When is the game?

Monday, November 8 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where is the game?

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Weather

It will be around 43° on Monday night in Pittsburgh, with clear skies and winds from the WSW at about 5 to 10 mph. (link)

Get Tickets to the game

You can get tickets to this Bears game if still available, but also pick some up for all the other games by checking out StubHub right here.

How to watch

The game will be on locally in Chicago and Pittsburgh, but also nationally on ESPN with Steve Levy on the play by play, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick on color, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

WCG’s Bears vs Steelers Game Previews!

Sam Householder has our Bears vs Steelers preview right here.

The WCG staff makes their NFL week 9 picks, including Bears vs Steelers here.

Patti asked Behind the Steel Curtain 5 questions about the Steelers here.

We gave our keys for the Bears to beat the Steelers right here.

The final Bears vs Steelers injury report can be found here.

If you aren’t subscribed to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel you can hit our page at Megaphone with all the subscription options — We’re available everywhere — We’ll have recaps, previews, and so much more each week from our podcast team.

Streaming options

You can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network and you can find streaming options by clicking here.

network and you can find streaming options by clicking here. Paramount Plus has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here.

has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here. If you want to get fuboTV with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here.

with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here. ESPN+ has ton of sports, including Monday Night Football and you can get that by hitting this link.

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears vs Steelers will be available on SiriusXM Channels 380 & 970. (link)

Bears: +7

Steelers: -7

O/U: 39

Related Early week 10 odds for the NFC 7th seed competitors

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

PODCAST/VIDEO CHANNELS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Our Podcast Channel is available everywhere you find your podcasts including these platforms.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.