Bears activate David Montgomery, make other roster moves

After having a chance to watch him practice all week, the Chicago Bears decided that David Montgomery’s sprained knee is no longer an issue, and they have activated him to the 53-man roster.

The Bears also announced that they have flexed outside linebackers Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game. They also activated offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is still on the team’s injured reserve list.

The timing of Montgomery’s activation is good for the Bears as they have ruled reserve running back Damien Williams out for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Williams out that leaves Montgomery and rookie Khalil Herbert as their primary ball carrying options.

Before he hurt his knee week 4, Montgomery had rushed for 309 yards (4.5 ypc) and 3 touchdowns. He added 6 receptions for 49 yards.

Herbert received his first running back touches in that week 4 game against the Lions, and so far he has 351 yards rushing (4.3 ypc) with 1 TD, and 9 catches for 49 yards.

NBC Sports’ Adam Hoge Tweeted today that the Bears intend to give Montgomery the “bulk” of the carries tonight.