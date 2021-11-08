The Bear’s Den, November 8, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears vs. Steelers: What to Watch 4 - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields’ third-down success last week could be the start of something big for the Bears. He also needs to Allen Robinson going if he wants the passing attack to thrive. Plus, other key points heading into the Bears-Steelers game.

Column: Chicago Bears face must-win Week 9 game - Chicago Tribune - You don’t have to peer into the future to determine if this Chicago Bears season will be in trouble if they lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They enter having lost three consecutive games, and another defeat would mark the third straight season with a losing streak of four games or more.

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Who has the advantage in Week 9 - Bears Wire - We went deep into the Bears-Steelers matchup with Steelers Wire to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors.

Bears vs. Steelers: Things to know ahead of Week 9 matchup - Bears Wire - As the Bears prepare for a Monday night showdown against the Steelers, here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Bears RB David Montgomery will return for Monday’s game vs. Steelers - Bears Wire - After being sidelined for four games, Bears RB David Montgomery is gearing up for a return against the Steelers.

Bears at Steelers Game Preview: Ranking August Wilson’s “Century Cycle” & Predicting Another Bears Loss - Da Bears Blog - Why Do I Like the Chicago Bears This Week?

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Who has the advantage in Week 9 - Bears Wire - We went deep into the Bears-Steelers matchup with Steelers Wire to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors.

Struggling Bears coach Matt Nagy faces all-time great in Steelers’ Mike Tomlin - Chicago Sun-Times - Tomlin has excelled in his specialty (defense), while Nagy has sputtered in his (offense). By delivering what the Steelers hoped to get when they hired him, he has made them a perennial contender for 15 seasons.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Lamar Jackson sets record for QBs with 12th 100-yard rushing game - ProFootballTalk - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran 21 times for 120 yards in Sunday’s overtime win over the Vikings and crossing the 100-yard mark gave him a record for NFL quarterbacks.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers’ special teams, pass protection disasters are difference in 13-7 loss to Chiefs - Acme Packing Company - Jordan Love was the story coming in, and he played inconsistently in his first start. But two units around him cost the Packers dearly as they dropped to 7-2 Ken’s Note: The offense scoring 6 points on a hideously bad defense had little to do with the loss? Interesting.

Jordan Love falters, Packers fall to Chiefs - ProFootballTalk - The Chiefs’ defense has been a mess all season. Fortunately, today they got to play against Jordan Love. Love, the Packers quarterback making the first start of his career, could do next to nothing as the Chiefs won an ugly game, 13-7.

COVID protocol allows an Aaron Rodgers suspension for future violations - ProFootballTalk - The NFL won’t suspend Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the COVID protocol violations committed before he tested positive and his secret status as unvaccinated, previously known to the NFL and the Packers, came to light. If the COVID protocol violations continue after he returns to the facility, that could change.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Justin Fields stabilized Bears’ fan confidence this week - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears took the L a week ago, but our SB Nation Reacts confidence poll results actually went up.

Bears vs Steelers: Keys for Chicago to reopen Club Dub - Windy City Gridiron - How can the Bears win on Monday night?

Wiltfong: Bears vs Steelers Injury Report - Khalil Mack among 4 out for Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full injury report for the Bears and Steelers in advance of their Monday night tilt.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.