Fields makes Monday Night magic but mushy Bears’ defense gets mauled in 29-27 heartbreaker

In this episode of Bear With Me, I grabbed DaWindyCityProdz’ Rishab Sikri to talk through the ups and downs of Monday Night’s Chicago Bears — Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Throughout the show we’ll discuss...

Justin Fields’ statement performance

Major coaching miscues on both sides of the ball

Thoughts on another bad Bears defensive day

Do we really have to talk about penalties?

Where does the team go from here?

And much, much more...

Check out the show and let me know what you think!

