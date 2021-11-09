The Bear’s Den, November 9, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Column: Chicago Bears penalty flurry proves costly - Chicago Tribune ​- New Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged for a costly taunting penalty at a crucial moment of Monday night’s 29-27 loss to the Steelers. The hullabaloo only swelled after the game when Marsh and referee Tony Corrente each tried to explain what went amiss in that sequence

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB leads comeback but doesn’t get win - Chicago Tribune ​- Justin Fields was left with a significant performance — including 291 passing yards — but again without the significant victory in the Chicago Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cassius Marsh’s taunting, Justin Fields’ touchdown pass highlight wild finish to Bears’ fourth consecutive loss – The Athletic ​- A back-and-forth fourth quarter included several emotional shifts and lead changes before the Bears ultimately lost their fourth straight

Bears postgame observations: Justin Fields great, defense fails - RSN ​- Matt Nagy’s team lost it’s fourth game in a row, and it was the most heartbreaking game yet

Bears’ Roquan Smith calls taunting penalty on Cassius Marsh ‘BS’ - RSN ​- That flag led to a Steelers field goal and Matt Nagy’s team ended up losing by two points

Ellis: There’s nothing more to learn about Matt Nagy ​- None of the problems Monday night were new

Bears impressed by Justin Fields in go-ahead touchdown drive - RSN ​- Matt Nagy called it a ‘moment’ for his rookie QB. Darnell Mooney said he was calm. Fields simply said it was his time

Referee says Bears’ Cassius Marsh ‘postured’ towards Steelers - RSN ​- Referee Tony Corrente tried to explain a pivotal taunting penalty called against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football

Haugh: Bears lose a winnable game but find a franchise QB ​- “It was like, it was his time,” Nagy said

Bears’ Cassius Marsh upset by key taunting call in loss ​- Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was at a loss for words

Bears-Steelers podcast: Justin Fields’ day and Cassius Marsh’s mistake - Chicago Sun-Times ​- That was a wild — and disappointing — Monday night for the Bears

Quick hits from Bears’ 29-27 loss to Steelers in final minutes - Chicago Sun-Times ​- A look at wide receiver Allen Robinson, the pass rush and a choppy night for tight end Jimmy Graham

Bears buried by flags in loss to Steelers - Chicago Sun-Times ​- “It was pretty clear to everybody that saw it that I wasn’t taunting,” outside linebacker Cassius Marsh said

Time for the Bears to say goodbye to Matt Nagy - Chicago Sun-Times ​- There’s no point in keeping a failing coach around for the rest of the season in the name of continuity

Referee Tony Corrente offers unsatisfying explanation of flag that negated Bears touchdown - ProFootballTalk ​- The Bears had a touchdown taken off the board on Monday Night Football when Chicago’s James Daniels was flagged for an illegal low block on Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Referee Tony Corrente’s explanation won’t satisfy the Bears.

You know what? I don't even care, I really don't. Justin Fields was not just "OK", he was outstanding. 17-29, 291 with a tuddy and a tipped INT, another 45 yards rushing for 336 total yards while playing against both the Steelers and the Zebras. 2021 is 100 percent about Fields. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) November 9, 2021

Monday Night Football: Steelers survive Bears rally in 29-27 victory - ProFootballTalk - Chris Boswell converted a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining as the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a sloppy fourth quarter performance to hold off the Chicago Bears in a 29-27 victory on Monday night.

Bears lose to Steelers 29-27 despite QB Justin Fields’ daring drive to take late lead - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears lost for the fourth consecutive game and fell to 3-6.

First half stats from Bears vs. Steelers - Bears Wire - The Bears trail the Steelers 14-3 at halftime. Here’s a look at the first-half stats.

Officiating draws scrutiny in Bears-Steelers game - 670 The Score - The Bears offense has had enough trouble putting up points this season as is, and a few controversial decisions from the officials certainly didn’t make it any easier against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Should this have been called roughing the passer?pic.twitter.com/wy98p6VrXa — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 9, 2021

Kane: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers - Chicago Tribune - Rookie quarterback Justin Fields led a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give the Chicago Bears a one-point lead. But the Bears defense couldn’t keep the Pittsburgh Steelers out of field-goal range.

This game has one storyline: the Bears have a quarterback who makes you think it’s not over when the ball is in his hands with 30 seconds left and no timeouts. That’s fun. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) November 9, 2021

Browns officially waive Odell Beckham - ProFootballTalk - Wide receiver Odell Beckham is officially a former member of the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Mayock: We cannot stand for the video of Damon Arnette with a gun threatening a life - ProFootballTalk - The Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after video emerged of him carrying a gun and making death threats to an unspecified person. Ken’s Note: Ya think?

Kliff Kingsbury says he and Josh Norman were penalized for "friendly banter" - ProFootballTalk - Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and 49ers cornerback Josh Norman both drew personal fouls at the same time after they were talking to each other during Sunday’s game, but Kingsbury said neither one of them was taunting.

Mike Zimmer and the Chewbacca Defense - Daily Norseman - Some things simply do not. . .make. . .sense.

The Repack: Chiefs drop Packers 13-7 in one of the worst special teams showings in some time - Acme Packing Company - Amari Rodgers: wtf

Aaron Rodgers ‘Didn’t Expect’ Negative Reaction to Vax Comments: Source - people.com - Aaron Rodgers is “upset” at the response to his recent admission that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously saying that he had been “immunized” against the virus.

By the way Packers fans, please stop comparing Jordan Love to Justin Fields, it's embarrassing. Just take your freshly-dewormed liar of a QB1 back for the rest of the year and pretend all is well. It's OK, the bell tolls for thee. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) November 9, 2021

Schmitz: Fields makes Monday Night magic but mushy Bears’ defense gets mauled in 29-27 heartbreaker - Windy City Gridiron - In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on DaWindyCityProdz’ Rishab Sikri to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Curl: Justin Fields heated up at the end of Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first three quarters - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields struggled early but gave a spark of life to the Bears offense and a spark of hope for Bears fans in the second half.

