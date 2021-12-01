Holmes: It would be very Bears to not fire Ryan Pace

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

It was a wild turkey day week for the Chicago Bears, specifically for Matt Nagy. After The Patch’s (inaccurate) report surfaced about Nagy’s demise, several other reports followed about George McCaskey forcing Nagy’s hand with Justin Fields and Nagy cancelling meetings and the Bears’ brass remained silent! It was a crazy week and The Score’s Laurence Holmes joins the podcast to break it all down.

While it certainly seems almost inevitable at this point that Matt Nagy is fired, the question that remains is about the future of Ryan Pace. Will McCaskey move on from Pace? Holmes says that one is a very tough read, but Holmes gave a statement that while many Bears’ fans may not want to hear it, they know it could be very true. “It would be very Bears to not fire Ryan Pace.” That one is tough to argue against.

Holmes also discusses Nagy’s bizarre obsession with Andy Dalton, mishandling Fields earlier in the year, if the Bears will take advantage of the new interview rules and fire Nagy early to get a jump on the competition and Laurence even provides a few suggestions for potential Nagy replacements! Plenty to dig into so check out the podcast below!