The Bear’s Den, December 1, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Cardinals’ quick turnaround haunting Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The last time the Bears played the Cardinals, Matt Nagy and the Bears were on the rise and the Cardinals were spinning their wheels.

‘Fire Nagy’: Chicago Bears players hate the chants - Chicago Tribune - “Fire Nagy!” chants are likely to continue if the Chicago Bears can’t keep up with the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals. But at least one Bears player hopes it won’t.

Chicago Bears: 5 things as they wait for Justin Fields to heal - Chicago Tribune - Darnell Mooney’s focus and the Kindle Vildor question are significant as the Chicago Bears move on from last week’s tumult around Matt Nagy’s job status and focus on Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

‘Fire Nagy’ chants directed at Bears head coach at Illini game - RSN - Matt Nagy has drawn the ire of Bears fans all around the country.

Jimmy Graham joined Bears to win Super Bowl in 2020 - RSN - The future Hall of Fame tight end defended his choice to join Matt Nagy’s team.

Random Thoughts from Around the NFL (Mostly About Quarterbacks) - Da Bears Blog - It’s the craziest the league has been in a long time. But it’s shaping up for the same old finish, with either Tom Brady or Bill Belichick hoisting the Lombardi in Los Angeles.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Daniel Jones has neck strain, Giants sign Jake Fromm off Bills' practice squad - ProFootballTalk - Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with an injury that has the team bringing in reinforcements.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers hoping to avoid toe surgery, but will make a decision early next week - ProFootballTalk - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether or not to get surgery to repair his fractured toe.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch: Reality Check - The Chicago Defense is Average - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are struggling on offense, but it seems like their defense has them just one step away from being contenders. That might have been true in years past, but the defense is no longer a unit that can take over games.

Berckes: Visualize this - QB Rating Growth Since 1970 - Windy City Gridiron - QB rating has been increasing since the merger and this week’s column breaks down where the growth is coming from.

Wiltfong and Berckes’ Bear & Balanced: Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Lions game - Windy City Gridiron - There was plenty of good last week from the Chicago Bears, a little bit of bad too, and a few things that were just right...

THE RULES

