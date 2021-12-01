Bears sign Dee Virgin to their practice squad

On Wednesday the Chicago Bears signed 28-year old cornerback Dee Virgin to their practice squad to take the place of kicker Brian Johnson, who was signed by the Washington Football Team yesterday. The WFT had an injury at kicker, and this is the second time this season the Bears lost Johnson off their practice squad. If Washington waives him before three weeks, then by rule he will revert to the Bears, but even if he’s released after that I would imagine Chicago would re-sign him to their practice squad for a third time.

Virgin (5’9”, 195) was a 2017 UDFA of the Texans where he spent some time on their practice squad, but from 2018 through 2020 he played in 21 games with the Lions. His time in Detroit saw him tally 449 total snaps, with all but 2 coming in the third phase. He was on the Rams practice squad for most of the 2021 season, he spent this offseason in New England, and then a few weeks on the 49ers practice squad.

Also yesterday the Bears announced three practice squad players they were going to protect this week, wide outs Rodney Adams and Isaiah Coulter, and outside linebacker Bruce Irvin. If the Bears so incline they can add a fourth protected player this week.