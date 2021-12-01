8 Bears sit out practice, but Justin Fields was back

Even with a few extra days to rest up following their Thanksgiving day win in Detroit, the Chicago Bears had eight players sit out practice today at Halas Hall. They face a tough Arizona Cardinals team this Sunday, so they’ll need all hands on deck to take on the NFC’s current number one seed. Here’s are the players the Bears listed as out on Wednesday.

Did not participate in practice

Akiem Hicks, DL (Ankle)

Mario Edwards Jr., DL (Ribs)

Roquan Smith, ILB (Hamstring)

Sam Kamara, OLB (Concussion)

Allen Robinson II, WR (Hamstring)

Marquise Goodwin, WR (Foot/ribs)

Cole Kmet, TE (Groin)

Damien Williams, RB (Calf)

Head coach Matt Nagy said that he doesn't think Smith’s hamstring injury will land him on injured reserve, but the fact that it was discussed isn’t a good sign for him playing this week. Hicks and A-Rob hasn’t played or practiced since being injured on November 8 against the Steelers, and Williams hasn’t played since October 31.

The good news from practice was rookie quarterback Justin Fields being limited with his rib injury, but while he’s still technically the QB1, it was Andy Dalton taking the bulk of the starters reps today.

However, the Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer Tweeted that while he was watching the media’s open portion of Wednesday’s practice that “Fields looked better” than he expected, and that he was “moving around well and delivering the ball with normal zip.”

The Cardinals have been without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide out DeAndre Hopkins (Hamstring) since October 28, but both were limited at their Wednesday practice and are expected to play in Soldier Field this Sunday.