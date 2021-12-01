 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down a better Bears’ defense & the Dalton-led offense

Robert S. is live right now to break down the tape from the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

  • A ho-hum day from the Bears’ offense
  • Andy Dalton’s herky-jerkey performance
  • Eddie Jackson’s impact on the defense?
  • Did the Bears play well... or did the Lions play poorly?
  • Who stood out, both positive and negative?
  • What does this game mean for next week’s game against the Cardinals?
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

