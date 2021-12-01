Breaking down a better Bears’ defense & the Dalton-led offense

Hey Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- A ho-hum day from the Bears’ offense
- Andy Dalton’s herky-jerkey performance
- Eddie Jackson’s impact on the defense?
- Did the Bears play well... or did the Lions play poorly?
- Who stood out, both positive and negative?
- What does this game mean for next week’s game against the Cardinals?
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
