The Bear’s Den, December 10, 2021

Oh, Look: David Montgomery Was Back at Practice on Thursday - Bleacher Nation - In some areas of the Bears world, things appear to be trending in the right direction.

Roquan Smith Nominated for Being Generally Awesome - Bleacher Nation - Roquan Smith is pretty damn good, and it’s high time he starts to get his flowers nationally. So, what are you waiting for? Start voting!

On the Notion of Apathy Among Bears Fans - Da Bears Blog - We got apathy, my friends. That’s right we got apathy here in the Windy City. With a capital A, and that rhymes with J and that stands for Just Get this #$!@ Season Over With.

Does rivalry with Packers really mean more to McCaskeys? - 670 The Score - Rodgers was truly calling out the McCaskey family, the longstanding owners of the Bears who have witnessed far too many losses to the rival Packers. These rivalry games mean a great deal to the McCaskeys, or so they have said.

Bears WR Allen Robinson planning to return against Packers - 670 The Score - Bears receiver Allen Robinson is ready to return.

Can the Bears protect Justin Fields’ ribs against the Packers? - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s Fields’ job — and that of his coaches — to not expose him to any unnecessary hits. That’s a challenge every Sunday, but the stakes are raised this week. Fields’ ability to take the field the rest of the season might be the last thing keeping the Bears relevant.

Allen Robinson ‘trending in the right direction’ to return vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - A return to health — and healthy production — would help the veteran, who’s in the last year of his contract and in the midst of his most disappointing season with the franchise.

Chicago Bears: WR Allen Robinson plans to return from injury - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, expects to return against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Meanwhile, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers missed practice with a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot.

Column: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears in search of respect - Chicago Tribune - Justin Fields has the same vibe that most Chicago Bears fans have come to experience: They’re not getting any respect.

Greenberg: Sure, it would be nice for the Bears to beat the Packers … – The Athletic - The Bears have won only twice at Lambeau Field since 2009: in 2013 and 2015. And they probably won't win there this year, either.

Bears' Justin Fields likes being underdog against Packers - RSN - Not many are picking Matt Nagy's team to beat Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Bears OC: Plans to beat Packers don't work if you don't score - RSN - The Bears offensive coordinator said they can try to score fast, or sustain long drives. The real key to beating Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau is the same.

Bears' Allen Robinson plans to play against Packers on SNF - RSN - Matt Nagy's WR1 says he's trending in the right direction to play at Lambeau Field.

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Foolish to take chance vs. Aaron Rodgers - RSN - Matt Nagy's top cornerback says the Packers QB thrives on defenders trying to do too much against him.

‘Pleasure’ to coach: WR Darnell Mooney was exactly what Bears needed - Chicago Sun-Times - All the indicators on Mooney point toward him becoming a star, and for the next two seasons, the Bears are getting that production at an incredible discount.

Bears’ defense hoping to respond to Aaron Rodgers — on the field - Chicago Sun-Times - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson admitted Rodgers’ “I own you” taunt cut deep. “But [bleep], we’ve got to play football. We’ve got to win. We’ve got to do something about it. So all the talking doesn’t mean nothing.”

LaFleur: Packers WR Randall Cobb is “going to be out for a while” - Acme Packing Company - "He had a pretty significant injury."

Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in sacks, and Ravens’ offense knows they have to do better - ProFootballTalk - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting sacked too much.

Salo's Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Start/Sit - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s your start/sit guide for Bears players in week 14.

Brad Biggs: Makes little sense for Chicago Bears to promote Ryan Pace - Windy City Gridiron - Brad Biggs joins the Bears Banter Podcast!

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron picks Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - In what otherwise seems like an ambivalent affair, Justin Fields makes his return for a Sunday night showdown. Where is the juice for this "rivalry"? Who even are we anymore?

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - Windy City Gridiron - The star linebacker plays a ferocious, physical, and considering the circumstances, quite quiet brand of football. He’s now being recognized for it.

Householder: Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers Sunday Night Football game preview - Windy City Gridiron - Yes, we have to watch the Bears get clowned on national television

