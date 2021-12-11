Bears flex Charles Snowden to the active roster, downgrade Akiem Hicks to out

On Saturday the Chicago Bears made some tweaks to their roster for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers by downgrading defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to out with his ankle injury, adding defensive back Teez Tabor to the report as out with an illness, and flexing outside linebacker Charles Snowden to the active roster form the practice squad.

Hicks was a full participating at Friday’s practice so something may have happened during today’s walkthrough. The Packers’ rivalry is something Hicks takes very seriously, so I hope there’s more details at some point about him being downgraded from questionable.

Snowden, a UDFA from Virginia, has been a popular practice squad player all season long after he flashed during the preseason for the Bears with 6 tackles and 2 sacks in their three games. Sunday will be the professional debut for the 23-year old, 6’7”, 245 pounder, and I would expect him to be active at the very least to play on special teams.

The full injury report for the game can be found here.