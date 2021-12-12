Bears vs Packers 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

Things could get ugly for the Chicago Bears on Sunday in their trip above the cheddar curtain to play the Green Bay Packers. The Bears are just 1-10 in their last 11 games against the Packers, but it’s also a primetime game, and the Bears are just 3-10 in night games since 2019. Chicago is a huge underdog this week coming off their sixth loss in their last seven games, while the Packers are coming off their bye week.

But did you know that the Packers haven’t won following their bye since 2016?

Maybe the Bears can keep that streak going while bucking the previous trends I mentioned.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Packers week 14 matchup.

When is the game?

Sunday, December 12 at 7:20 CT

Where is the game?

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather

Winter is here as it’ll be about 29° on Sunday night, but there is no snow in the forecast. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call, and if you cut the cord from cable TV you can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network right here.

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears: +12.5

Packers: -12.5

O/U: 42.5

