Bears vs Packers Inactives: Hicks is out, Robinson is back

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will get going in about 90 minutes, and here are the players from each team that will not dress.

Chicago inactives:

Andy Dalton, QB

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Akiem Hicks, DL

Teez Tabor, DB

Jesper Horsted, TE

Ryan Nall, RB

With Dalton out that means Nick Foles is the QB2 behind QB1 Justin Fields.

Green Bay inactives:

David Bakhtiari, T

Vernon Scott, S

Isaiah McDuffie, LB

Jack Heflin, DL

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: @WCGridiron; Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Brandon Robinson; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Gridiron Jacket $145 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Gridiron Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $145 at HOMAGE