Bears vs Packers 2021 live updates and open thread

You guys can talk about the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers right here, but keep in mind that our open threads are always rated WCG-MA, and with the Packers lining up across from the Bears I would expect this thread to get really MA tonight.

To get live updates of the game you can hit up ESPN Gamecast right here.

Jakeem Grant with a punt return TD and WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?

Justin Fields comes right back after the pick 6 and hits Damiere Byrd for a TD on a well designed play.

Jakeem Grant with a 46 TD yard run after a flip from Justin FIelds.

Left tackle Jason Peters is injured and rookie Teven Jenkins is in the game.

When the game ends be on the lookout (listenout?) for Robert Schmitz’s Bear with Me post game Podcast on the WCG Podcast channel, which is available everywhere you find your podcasts including these platforms, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

And as always follow along with us on Twitter for some instant reactions.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.