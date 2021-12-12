 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears a home underdog again next week against the Vikings

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Minnesota Vikings v&nbsp;Chicago Bears Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears suffered another disappointing primetime loss to a division rival, 45 to 30 against Green Bay, and next up for them is another division opponent in a primetime contest as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football (December 20). The early line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Vikings favored by 4 points, with the game’s point total over/under at 43.

While the Bears’ playoff hopes are dwindling away with a 4-9 record (please let them be put out of their misery soon), the Vikings are still in the hunt with four other NFC teams all at 6-7.

The Vikings last played on Thursday, December 9 in a hard fought 36 to 28 win against the Steelers, so they’ll have some extra time to prepare for the Matt Nagy/Bill Lazor offense and the Sean Desai defense. Nagy has had some success against Minnesota in his career with 5 wins to just 1 loss, but this season has a different feel to it and Nagy’s Bears’ career is clearly winding down.

Do you guys think the Bears can pull off the upset next Monday?

