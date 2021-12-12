Bears start inspired but end tired against Green Bay, fall to 5-23 vs Aaron Rodgers

In this episode of Bear With Me, I grabbed Boston.com’s Khari Thompson to talk through the ups and downs of Monday Night’s Chicago Bears — Green Bay Packers game.

Throughout the show we’ll discuss...

An absolutely wild first half of football

Justin Fields’ performance

Dodgy coaching decisions all over the field

Thoughts on yet another bad Bears defensive day

Matt Nagy? Ryan Pace?

Where does the team go from here?

And much, much more...

Check out the show and let me know what you think!

Podcast:

YouTube:

