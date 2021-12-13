Bears vs Packers: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

We’ve seen this story from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers before, but that doesn’t make it sting any less. There weren’t any “I own you” declarations from Rodgers last night, but he doesn’t need to say it. He and the Packers have had their way with the Chicago Bears for far too long. The first half gave our fanbase some hope, but we knew the comeback was inevitable.

This is just what Rogers does.

The overall numbers don’t appear that awful form the perspective of Chicago’s offense, but their defense had no answers for Green Bay’s O once they got things rolling.

The Packers outgained the Bears (439 total yards to 347), they had more first downs (27 to 16), were better on third downs (40.0% to 38.5%), had a better time of possession (35:00 to 25:00), and they were penalized less (3 for 30 yards from Green Bay to 7 for 41 yards for Chicago).

While the Bears offense made a nice statement in the first half, the defense was mostly bad all game long.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time break downs for the Bears and also some of their individual statistical leaders.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields was 18 of 33 (54.5%) for 224 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for a passer rating of 70.8. He was sacked twice, fumbled once, and also led the Bears in rushing with 74 yards on 9 attempts. According t o NextGen Stats, Green Bay’s pass rush pressured Fields on 19 of his 35 dropbacks (54.3%), but Fields did pretty well on those pressures.

Justin Fields was effective under pressure and using his legs in the #Bears 45-30 loss to the Packers.



Under Pressure



8/17, 122 yards (most by a rookie this season)



Scrambles



7 carries, 71 rushing yards, 4 first downs

+28 RYOE#CHIvsGB | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/GZePKsulI4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 13, 2021

David Montgomery led the Bears with 6 receptions for 39 yards, and he had 10 runs for 42 yards.

Damiere Byrd led the Bears with 76 receiving yards on 2 receptions, one of which was a 54 yard TD grab.

Jakeem Grant had the other TD catch, a 46 yarder on his lone reception, and he had 1 rushing attempt for 5 yards. Grant, who is a free agent after this year, is making a case for a new contract.

DEFENSE

Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Artie Burns each had 9 tackles to lead the Bears, and Jackson added a pass defended.

Robert Quinn had 2 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks, which moves him to 14 on the season.

Second year pro Trevis Gipson had a tackle, a TFL, and a sack while playing fewer snaps than vet newcomer Bruce Irvin. The 34-year old didn’t record a single statistic.

Jaylon Johnson had 3 tackles and a pass defended while shadowing Davante Adams for much of the night. however he didn’t matchup with Adams when he lined up in the slot.

The Packers were able to create better matchups for Davante Adams by moving him into the slot.



Adams caught just 2 of 5 targets for 19 yards when Jaylon Johnson was the nearest defender. Adams caught all 8 of his targets vs other defenders for 102 yards.#CHIvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/9C3xzBLjbK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 13, 2021

There a lot of shuffling pieces in the secondary at the nickel and CB2 spot, and these two positions need to be priorities 1A and 1B this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers shredded the Bears again by going 29 of 37 for 341 yards and 4 TDs, which gave him a passer rating of 141.1.

Even with a couple kneel downs, the Packers averaged 5.0 per rushing attempt.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos was 3 for 3 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points.

Patrick O’Donnell punted 4 times for an average of 46.3 (34.3 net).

Besides being a bigger part of the offense, Jakeem Grant is still doing his thing as a punt returner and he set a Bears record with a 97 yard punt return. In all he had 3 returns for 131 yards.

Khalil Herbert had 5 kickoff returns for 128 yards (25.6 avg), but he fumbled one that Cole Kmet jumped on.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.

To check out the full Bears vs Packers box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.