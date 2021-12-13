The Bear’s Den, December 13, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

QB Justin Fields’ progress matters more to Bears than how they fare vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - In his return from three cracked ribs, Fields continued showing signs that he’s on the rise. And with this season already lost, that’s the most important thing for the Bears.

Bears’ Jakeem Grant gets NFL’s first punt-return TD of season - Chicago Sun-Times - It was also the longest punt-return score by any Bear — including Devin Hester — since 1960.

Matt Nagy: Coach’s timeline with Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - Matt Nagy was hired by the Chicago Bears in 2018 — and it has been quite the roller coaster since. Here’s a look back at Nagy’s career with the Bears so far.

Week 14 recap: Chicago Bears lose 45-30 to Green Bay Packers - Chicago Tribune - For one glorious quarter, the Chicago Bears traded big plays with the Green Bay Packers. Then, coming out of halftime, a turnover happened. And Aaron Rodgers happened. And, eventually, a sixth straight loss to the Packers happened.

Bears-Packers podcast: Time to pack it in? - Chicago Sun-Times - Is that — for all practical purposes — a wrap for the Bears’ season?

Bears QB Justin Fields’ ribs fine, but he injures non-throwing hand in loss to Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields and coach Matt Nagy said they didn’t expect the injury to be a significant issue going forward.

Bears rookie Teven Jenkins struggles in first look at left tackle - Chicago Sun-Times

- He was flagged for holding Preston Smith in the third quarter but still allowed him to sack Justin Fields, forcing a fumble that gave the Packers the ball. They scored on the next play.

Justin Fields, Teven Jenkins: How Chicago Bears rookies fared - Chicago Tribune - A third-quarter strip-sack of Justin Fields was a crushing momentum turn in the Bears’ 45-30 loss — and one of the toughest moments of a night with many of them for the Bears’ top two picks in the 2021 draft.

Column: Chicago Bears' 'fun' 1st half quickly disintegrates - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears went to halftime Sunday with a lead and an adrenaline rush. But as so often happens against the Green Bay Packers, reality interrupted as Aaron Rodgers and Co. rolled to a 45-30 beatdown.

After a rousing first half, the Bears show just how far away they still are from the rival Packers – The Athletic - The Bears finally got things going in all three phases on the road against the Packers but collapsed in the third quarter for another loss.

Greenberg: No fun in Packerville as the Bears lose again at Lambeau Field – The Athletic - Matt Nagy was mocked online for his “fun” comment to NBC — the perils of being colorful — but don't fault him for being human.

Bears offense fizzles vs. Packers, Aaron Rodgers in shootout - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team exploded in the second quarter, but was held to three points in the second half.

Trace Armstrong denies talking to Bears about front office job - RSN - The former Bears defensive end is Matt Nagy’s agent.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Urban Meyer threatens to fire in-house leakers - ProFootballTalk - In Jacksonville, coach Urban Meyer has multiple motivated enemies. And they’ve been airing out dirty laundry about the boss.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Broncos stay alive in AFC playoff race with easy win over Lions - ProFootballTalk - If the Broncos are going to make the playoffs in the very competitive AFC, they had to take care of business today. And they did.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Bears vs Packers instead reaction: Bears play a tremendous first half against the Packers, then break my heart - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears came out on fire in all three phases but flamed out about half a game too early

