Bears put Edwards Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Houston-Carson to IR

On Monday there were 36 players that tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 lists around the league, one of which was Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. This was a one day all-time high for the NFL, and the third consecutive Monday that a season high was set. The league is now mandating that all previously vaccinated Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel that are eligible to get their boost shot, get that shot.

“Tier 1 personnel consist of players, coaches, physicians, trainers and necessary personnel who need direct access to players,” writes Grant Gordon, NFL.com Digital Content Editor. “However, the mandate does not apply to players as all requirements for players must be negotiated with the NFL Players Association. Tier 2 is comprised of general mangers, football operations employees, other assistant coaches, etc.”

Edwards is the second Bears player on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining Elijah Wilkinson who was placed on the list for a third time this year back on November 26. Edwards has played in nine games this year, with 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, and 1 tackle for loss.

The Bears also announced today that safety and special teams stalwart DeAndre Houston-Carson would be heading to injured reserve with a broken arm he suffered on Sunday night in Green Bay. DHC was in the midst of his best season as a Bear while playing in all thirteen games with three starts, and racking up 51 total tackles, 1 interception, 4 passes defended, and 2 fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a TD.

The move didn’t officially go through the wire today, so once that happens the Bears will have an open spot on their 53-man active roster. Chicago has two defensive backs on their practice squad, so if they go that route look for either veteran Dee Virgin or rookie Thomas Graham Jr. to be signed.