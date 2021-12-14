Bear & Balanced: Speed, scheme, and special teams

At least us Chicago Bears’ fans had one half of entertaining football on Sunday night as our favorite team headed into the locker room with a 27 to 21 lead against the Green Bay Packers. But things quickly balanced out in the second half as they were outscored 24 to 3. Even with the brutal finish Jeff and I managed to find some positives to pull from the 45 to 20 wreckage.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our latest Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: Did the NBC broadcast spend too much time fawning over Aaron Rodgers?

Did the NBC broadcast spend too much time fawning over Aaron Rodgers? Trench Tribute: Our weekly pick for lineman of the game has Jeff spotlighting a couple players. and I hit on a player we’ve yet to mention all year.

Our weekly pick for lineman of the game has Jeff spotlighting a couple players. and I hit on a player we’ve yet to mention all year. Sweet Tweets: We’re both active on social media — so be sure you’re all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. I think I may have cheated this week with my pick.

We’re both active on social media — so be sure you’re all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. I think I may have cheated this week with my pick. Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game. We both have a bit of a negative slant to our number this week.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game. We both have a bit of a negative slant to our number this week. The 3 Bears: You know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Packers.

You know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Packers. The Fields Report: We wrap up the show each week spending some time talking about Bears rookie QB Justin Fields.

This week we actually close out the episode talking about wide receiver Allen Robinson and his play on Sunday night and what could have (should have) been with his time in Chicago.

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast on Monday night, and you can check the show on JB & EJ’s Bears Over Beers YouTube Channel.

h/t to Robert Schmitz for producing the show!