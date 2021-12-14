The Bear’s Den, December 14, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bernstein: Different story, same ending for Bears - It’s not so much football anymore as it is a kind of dinner theater. The audience takes their seats for Bears-Packers, the curtain rises and it all unfolds as we expect one way or another. This latest production of such reliable and venerable source material ended like it always does, this time 45-30 in favor of the Packers on Sunday night.

Bears’ Justin Fields played at 90% health in loss to Packers - 670 The Score - Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made it through mostly unscathed during his team’s 45-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Haugh: Matt Nagy going out with a whimper - 670 The Score - It’s fourth-and-1 at your own 36-yard line with 13 minutes, 31 seconds left in a game you trail the Packers, 38-27. Punt? Why? Why concede anything? Why remove any remaining doubt about your occasionally illogical game-management skills?

NFL requires all Tier 1, Tier 2 employees to get booster by December 27 - ProFootballTalk - With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down — and with 37 players landing on the COVID reserve list on Monday — the NFL is taking more steps aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Bears decision to fire Matt Nagy midseason could hinge on new rule - RSN - The McCaskeys have famously never fired a Bears head coach midseason in franchise history.

Bears' Justin Fields avoided broken hand, 'should be good' - RSN - Matt Nagy said on Monday he believes the rookie QB 'should be good' moving forward.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Held His Own Against Davante Adams - Bleacher Nation - Jaylon Johnson did a great job covering Davante Adams early on Sunday night, and then Matt LaFleur outcoached Matt Nagy.

Bears Defensive Lineman Mario Edwards Jr. Lands on Reserve/COVID-19 List - Bleacher Nation - Mario Edwards Jr. joins teammate Elijah Wilkinson as Bears players currently on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bears' Matt Nagy expresses regret for punting on 4th-and-inches - RSN - The Packers were up by 11 points with 13 minutes left in the game, and the offense needed less than a yard to convert a first down.

Banged-Up Bears: Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Jason Peters, DHC, More - Bleacher Nation - Some key members of the Chicago Bears are licking their wounds after another loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Emma’s observations: Bears didn’t coach, play to win - 670 The Score - The Bears unraveled in the second half, when they were outscored 24-3 by the Packers. That wasn’t fun at all, and the problems started with Nagy.

A day later, Nagy expresses regret for punting on 4th-and-1 - A day after he initially defended his decision to punt on a key fourth-and-1 situation in the fourth quarter of an eventual 45-30 loss to the Packers, Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday expressed regret in his choice.

With Jason Peters injured, Bears weighing plans for O-line - 670 The Score - Bears veteran left tackle Jason Peters will return to his starting spot once he's deemed healthy, but it’s unclear how long the ankle injury he suffered Sunday will keep him sidelined.

Matt Nagy Media Meeting: 7 Points is More Than 3 - On Tap Sports Net - A Matt Nagy media meeting is like watching divorce court when you already know who gets custody of the kid. Coach speak and finger pointing.

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 14 loss vs Packers - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their loss to the Packers.

With four games to play, Justin Fields focuses on future - Chicago Sun-Times - A half-hour after the Bears’ 45-30 loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie quarterback Justin Fields uttered the most meaningful six words of the night.

Bears film study: Disastrous 3rd quarter ends any hope of upsetting Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The offense imploded with a turnover and two three-and-outs as the Packers flipped the game and ended coach Matt Nagy’s "fun" night.

Chicago Bears: Status of Justin Fields' hand injury - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has a bruised left hand — and that's good news after he needed X-rays after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dan Hampton’s review of Bears latest performance reflects his latest DUI offense: ‘Too many stupid mistakes’ - Chicago Tribune - I revered Dan Hampton as a player. I respected him as a commentator. I don’t feel the same about him as a repeat offender for driving under the influence of alcohol, fame and privilege.

Justin Fields’ improvement under pressure, Matt Nagy’s fourth-down calls: Bears Monday Rewind – The Athletic - Justin Fields was under pressure a lot from Green Bay but showed better decision-making. We review the stats in the Monday Rewind.

Bears’ lack of depth exposed by Packers in second half: Postgame Pompei – The Athletic - David Montgomery had too few carries and Justin Fields didn't help himself amid a lack of support, leading to another Bears loss on Sunday.

Chicago Bears - Green Bay Packers Postgame Show (Week 14) - Chicago Audible - In this episode of The Chicago Audible podcast, the guys break down the Chicago Bears' 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Bears’ Matt Nagy punts while Packers’ Matt LaFleur makes adjustments - RSN - Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field was just another reminder of the gap between the Bears and Packers.

Bears preach patience for Teven Jenkins after rough OL debut - RSN - Matt Nagy's rookie left tackle had to play after Jason Peters hurt his ankle.

Bears defense didn't have answer to Packers adjustments - RSN - Matt Nagy's team did a good job of stopping Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in the first quarter. After that, not so much.

Former Bears WR Josh Bellamy headed to prison for fraud - 670 The Score - Former Bears receiver Josh Bellamy is headed to prison for fraud.

Cris Collinsworth roasted for calling Aaron Rodgers honest - NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth might want to have this one back.

NFL Week 15 opening odds: Detroit Lions are biggest underdogs of the week - Pride Of Detroit - The Arizona Cardinals are 10-2 and will be fighting for a first-round bye. The Lions only have pride on the line.

Leming: 10 Bears’ Takes after another loss to the Packers - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are (4-9) heading into the final four games of the season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes his life-time record to (23-5) against the Bears and that may be the least of their concerns as they head closer to what should be a busy offseason.

The Magnificent 7: Who Will Save the Bears? (Honorable Mentions) - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are in the middle of hard times. However, there’s still hope to be found on the roster.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Packers - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight of some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 45 to 30 loss in Green Bay.

Infante's Notes: Bears go ice cold in the second half - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears entered the second half with the lead, but they exited it demoralized and defeated.

