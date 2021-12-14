Stock up, stock down: Bears-Packers review

What else needs to be said?

I share the anger and frustration of all Chicago Bears fans about how one-sided the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers has become.

It’s just inexplicable at this point, it seems like no matter what happens we know what the outcome is going to be.

On Sunday the Bears scored a field goal as time expired in the second quarter to go up 27-21.

They did not score again until 1:21 was left in the fourth quarter.

It was the latest in a way-too-long run of epic collapses and blowouts and close-but-not-close-enough games we’ve seen.

Anyway, let’s get to it.

Stock up

Jakeem Grant, PR/WR - This was almost the Jakeem Grant game. I praised him last week for flashing in the former Tarik Cohen role and this week he really blew it up. He set a franchise record for longest PR in team history (previously 95 yards by Johnny Bailey in 1990) and had a nifty 46-yard catch and run for a touchdown to score the game’s first TD.

Justin Fields, QB - This could be argued, because he did have three turnovers, including another lost fumble, but overall I think there were a lot of positives. His first interception was definitely a bad decision, but he bounced back on the next drive for a touchdown strike to Damiere Byrd. He never played like the moment was too big for him in his first primetime game at Lambeau.

Trevis Gipson, EDGE - Trevis Gipson has seen his snaps increase since Khalil Mack went down and is starting to come in to his own. He has two sacks in the last four games and an additional TFL Sunday.

Stock down

Jaylon Johnson, CB - Johnson had a great first half against Davante Adams, but struggled in the second half. Don’t look now, but his season numbers aren’t fantastic. According to Pro-Football-Reference, Johnson is allowing a 96 QB rating to opponents and has allowed four touchdowns and has just one interception. Perhaps we were too quick to crown Johnson. He’s good, but I don’t know if he’s a no-doubt No. 1 CB.

Teven Jenkins, OT - I’ll defend the kid. This game shouldn’t be an indictment on him. I think he will get better. This should very much have been expected of a rookie who is 1) playing his first real meaningful action at LT in the NFL and 2) is doing so on the road, stepping in for an injured player, meaning he likely saw little or no reps during the week with the rest of the offense. But the penalties and everything else deserve this spot this week.

Allen Robinson, WR - I am not one to question a players motivation or effort and I actually think a lot of the Twitter criticism I saw was unwarranted, but he did not have a good game. Now, I personally think it might have to do with his first game action in a month and any lingering soreness with his injury. He just isn’t the Robinson we’re used to seeing but I in no way think it’s because he doesn’t want to be that guy.

