The Bear’s Den, December 15, 2021

6 Bears head coach candidates if Matt Nagy fired, including Ryan Day - RSN - If Ryan Pace or the McCaskeys fire Matt Nagy, here are some of the top coordinators and coaches to take over at Halas Hall.

Bears place Eddie Goldman, Artie Burns on reserve/COVID-19 list - RSN - Matt Nagy’s defense is getting incredibly thin ahead of Week 15’s Vikings game.

Aaron Rodgers: Bears’ Justin Fields has ‘star qualities’ at QB - RSN - Matt Nagy’s rookie quarterback has made splashy plays, but Rodgers gave advice for how Fields can improve.

Bears’ Justin Fields should’ve been QB1 in Week 1, per Tony Dungy - RSN - The former Colts and Buccaneers coach spoke to his experience working with Peyton Manning.

Evaluating Justin Fields Requires Patience, Perspective - Da Bears Blog - Evaluating a rookie quarterback requires two things: patience and perspective.

Bears place 3 more players on reserve/COVID-19 list - 670 The Score - The Bears on Tuesday placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing their number to five.

This is a great video of one of the best in the business. Joniak nails every big moment. pic.twitter.com/bLbg6tKIDy — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 14, 2021

Potash’s 1st-and-10: Who should hire the Bears’ next head coach? - Chicago Sun-Times - With the 4-9 Bears expected to fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one big question in particular looms: Do they have the right guy to find the right guy?

Bears add 3 more to reserve/COVID-19 list - Chicago Sun-Times - Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is among the three.

Chicago Bears add Eddie Goldman, Artie Burns to COVID-19 list - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns and linebacker Sam Kamara joined offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Owners reportedly will vote Wednesday on the early coach search measure that was supposedly passed in October - ProFootballTalk - Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, “NFL owners will vote tomorrow to allow teams to conduct head coach and G.M. interviews in the last 2 weeks of the regular season.” However, in a memo sent to all teams on October 27, the league announced the adjustment to the coaching interview procedures, without equivocation or limitation.

Aaron Rodgers: Toe is not going to be a problem - ProFootballTalk - From his Tuesday comments on the Pat McAfee Show, it still doesn’t sound like Rodgers is going to get surgery on the toe.

Bears place Eddie Goldman and Artie Burns on the Reserve/COVID-19 list - Windy City Gridiron - One day after the NFL set a single day record with 36 players heading to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the league had 29 more added today. The Chicago Bears had three players head to the list as nose...

The Magnificent 7: David Montgomery (#7) - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are in the middle of hard times. However, there’s still hope to be found on the roster.

Householder's Chicago Bears-Packers stock up, stock down: Grant up, Johnson down - Windy City Gridiron - Another drubbing from our least-favorite team but there were some flashes

Wiltfong & Berkes' Bear & Balanced: Speed, scheme, and special teams - Windy City Gridiron - Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Packers game

