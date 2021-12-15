Bears place Larry Borom on reserve/COVID-19 list

As the Chicago Bears hit the stretch run of the 2021 season, they will be without one of their brighter young building blocks. Larry Borom has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, reports Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Due to the protocol, Borom’s situation will mirror other previous NFL positive COVID-19 tests, including any on the Bears:

Since Borom is vaccinated (which is the indication), if he has tested positive for COVID-19, he can rejoin the Bears once he has no symptoms and has two negative tests in 24 hours. He would have to remain in isolation also for at least 24 hours. However, if Borom is symptomatic, he must remain isolated completely until he returns two negative tests and is asymptomatic for 48 hours, regardless of his vaccination status.

If Borom has merely had close contact, he does not have to isolate provided his tests return negative and there are no symptoms. However, he would have to test daily for the next five days, while wearing a mask indoors.

The rookie offensive tackle’s status for the Bears’ game against the Vikings on Monday night is assuredly now in jeopardy. Lachavious Simmons is his current backup on the Bears’ depth chart if Borom does not play. If Borom can turn in two negative tests quickly, before that, then not all is lost, and the big man will still be blocking purple under the lights. They’ll definitely need Borom, too, as Minnesota leads the NFL in sacks with 41.

It’s a delicate situation to monitor with a Bears team already on “building block” mode over the coming days.