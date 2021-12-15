Bears granted Spain, United Kingdom international markets

On Wednesday, the NFL’s International Committee announced a new initiative to give 18 teams expanded access to marketing and fan engagement over eight different countries. The ambitious idea is that the respective franchises are, in time, able to establish as much of a dedicated fanbase as in their city area in the United States.

As a result, the Bears’ assignment is in the United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales) and Spain. (Insert joke about haggis and Catalonia, in one.). If you already live in any of these five countries, well, be prepared to see more Bears, Bears, Bears permeating all around you. I hope it’s a welcome sight.

Bears chairman George McCaskey did release a formal statement in light of the international market news.

“We’re passionate about growing the game of football abroad and continuing to develop the robust Chicago Bears fanbase internationally.”

There is no word yet from McCaskey or other Bears higher-ups on whether this exciting news will translate to a better on-field football team. Please keep your eyes peeled, as they say.