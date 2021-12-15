 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down Justin Fields, a wild first half, and yet another Packers’ offensive thumping

Robert S. is live right now breaking down the tape from the Bears’ Sunday Night loss to the Green Bay Packers on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live right now on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Green Bay Packers game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

  • A crazy, unbelievable Bears first half
  • Justin Fields’ ups and downs
  • Offensive scheme & young player performance
  • Did anything go well on defense?
  • What does this game mean for next week’s game against the Vikings?
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

