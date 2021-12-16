NFL Week 15 Open Thread

You guys ready for another open thread? Feel free to talk about all the week 15 games right here, but no one is stopping you from venting about the Chicago Bears either. Just keep in mind this thread is rated WCG-MA.

All 32 teams will be back in action this week as the byes are done. plus this week kicks off some Saturday fun. For the specifics on what games are on where you live be sure to checkout the 506sports.com NFL maps.

Thursday Night Football

Chiefs at Chargers - 7:20 PM on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon

If you want to get fuboTV with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and all local network television just click right here.

Saturday Games

Raiders at Browns - 3:30 PM on NFL Network

Patriots at Colts - 7:15 PM on NFL Network

Come back here on Sunday to talk about all those games that will lead us up to the night cap.

Paramount Plus has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here.

Sunday Night Football

Saints at Buccaneers - 7:20 PM on NBC

You can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network and you can find streaming options by clicking here.

Monday Night Football will get a separate thread to talk about Bears vs Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears - 7:15 PM on ESPN

ESPN+ has ton of sports, including Monday Night Football and you can sign up for that by hitting this link.

If you are looking to get tickets to NFL games, other sports, or plenty of other live entertainment, then hit up our partner StubHub.

Follow the entire WCG team on social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

PODCAST/VIDEO CHANNELS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.