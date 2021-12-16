The Bear’s Den, December 16, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Dannehy: Bears Offense Closer Than You Think - Da Bears Blog - Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Chicago Bears are good quarterback play away from having a really good offense.

Bears place tackle Larry Borom on reserve/COVID-19 list - 670 The Score - The Bears have placed rookie offensive tackle Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Bears awarded Spain, UK as international home market areas - 670 The Score - The Bears were awarded Spain and the United Kingdom as international home market areas as part of a new initiative the NFL announced Wednesday.

Emma: McCaskey must rethink Bears’ operations, relationships - 670 The Score - McCaskey needs to restructure the Bears’ front office with the right football people. There are examples all around the NFL that he can follow.

Jakeem Grant named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week - 670 The Score - Bears receiver and punt returner Jakeem Grant on Wednesday was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Opportunity could still be knocking for Teven Jenkins - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Nagy said Jason Peters will start at LT against the Vikings if he’s healthy. But with RT Larry Borom going on the COVID-19 list, Jenkins could get another chance to play.

Bears RT Larry Borom in question vs. Vikings after going on reserve/COVID-19 list - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are now in jeopardy of playing without their two starting tackles Monday.

How could the Bears have been so wrong about Matt Nagy? - Chicago Sun-Times - They fell in love with a person, not a football coach.

Chicago Bears: What to do with coach, GM? ‘You clean house.’ - Chicago Tribune - At 4-9 and with only one victory in the last 66 days, the Chicago Bears again are in free fall with their parachute not activating. Around the NFL, most observers are merely waiting for the “Splat!”

The good, the bad and the questions: Analyzing the precarious future of Bears GM Ryan Pace – The Athletic - With the Bears at 4-9, it's time to look at general manager Ryan Pace's future with the team. He's been in charge since 2015.

Bears take Browns COVID-19 spike seriously, but not worried - RSN - Matt Nagy's team has had four players enter the reserve/COVID-19 protocols this week.

Bears place Larry Borom on reserve/COVID-19 list - RSN - Matt Nagy's team now has six players in the COVID-19 protocols.

Bears' Teven Jenkins in 'tough situation' in OL debut - RSN - Jason Peters left the Packers game with an injury, forcing Jenkins to enter at left tackle.

Bears’ Matt Nagy on hot seat: Best coaching candidates to replace him - Bears Wire - Here are 10 coaching candidates that the Bears should consider to replace Matt Nagy after this season.

Thakarius "Bopete" Keyes is Joining the Chicago Bears Practice Squad - Bleacher Nation - The Bears are bringing one of Darnell Mooney's college teammates onto the practice squad to help a depleted secondary.

Bears’ CB problems worsen with no end in sight - Chicago Sun-Times - They came into the season with Jaylon Johnson and a bunch of questions. The answers haven’t been good.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Broncos sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Travis Fulgham to practice squad - ProFootballTalk - The Broncos signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix wide receiver Travis Fulgham to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

2021 NFL Week 15: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears - Daily Norseman - Time to head to Chicago

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears granted Spain, United Kingdom international markets - Windy City Gridiron - You’ll be seeing more of the blue and orange in jolly old England, among others, along with beautiful Spain in the coming years.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears place Larry Borom on reserve/COVID-19 list - Windy City Gridiron - The rookie tackle leaves a sizable temporary gap behind in his absence if he can’t roll.

The Magnificent 7: Teven Jenkins (#6) - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are in the middle of hard times. However, there’s still hope to be found on the roster.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2021: Week 14 vs Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears could have given up a lot more sacks on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, but quarterback Justin Fields was elusive when he was pressured. NextGen Stats had him down for...

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Who will win the AFC North, the Rams are back, King Kittle, and more in this week’s thoughts

THE RULES

