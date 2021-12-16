 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears Banter: Examining the Chicago Bears’ future

By Bill Zimmerman
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

At 4-9, this Chicago Bears season is sunk. The odds that Matt Nagy is fired are probably around 99.999999% and with each passing day, the odds that Ryan Pace will no longer be the team’s general manager seem to be increasing.

It’s tough to dedicate podcast space to the remaining four games of this season, so instead, let’s look at the big picture of this team with WCG’s own Robert Schmitz!

Robert takes a good look at the positives and negatives of Justin Fields. We discuss the Bears roster and what key pieces are on this team for potentially a new general manager.

Could the Bears do a serious restructure of the organization at the top? That certainly seems to be on the table but will George McCaskey have the courage to make a change that massive? We discuss!

All that and more in a jam-packed podcast, check it out below!

