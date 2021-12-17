Bears Over Beers: Finding the Next GM

JB and EJ are joined by PFF’s Brad Spielberger to discuss potential General Manager replacements for Ryan Pace should the Bears move on this off-season. The guys cover popular names like former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, in-house candidate Champ Kelly, Tampa Bay’s John Spytek, and Kansas City’s Mike Borgonzi and Ryan Poles. Additionally, they cover names that you may not have heard much about yet like Ed Dodds, Omar Khan, Joe Hortiz, Joe Schoen, Will McClay, Dave Ziegler, and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in Cleveland.

All that over some delicious beverages, so pull up a seat and join us for this week’s Bears Over Beers.

Want to keep the conversation going? Head on over to the Twitter machine where you’ll find JB @gridironborn and EJ @thedraftsmanfb. Want exclusive Bears Over Beers content? Consider joining our Patreon!

Subscribe now!

Our Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, T Formation Conversation from Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Bear & Balanced from Jeff & Lester, the occasional Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, and Bearly a Podcast which features rotating WCG hosts

Available everywhere you find your podcasts including these platforms.