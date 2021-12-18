The Bear’s Den, December 18, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Leming: What to watch for on MNF in Week 15 - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - The old saying in rivalry games goes something like “When these two teams play, you just have to throw out their records”. In this case, you are usually pretty safe in assuming exactly that.

Berklan: Where is the “Pissed Off” Virginia McCaskey? - On Tap Sports Net - As the Bears continue to spin into NFL irrelevance, where is the ‘pissed off’ Virginia McCaskey from years ago that suggested change?

Bears add Andy Dalton, Duke Shelly to COVID-19 list - NBC Sports Chicago - The COVID-19 outbreak among Bears players and coaches worsened on Friday, as the team announced backup quarterback Andy Dalton, and starting nickel corner Duke Shelley were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andy Dalton, Duke Shelley placed on COVID list, which is now up to 13 players - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, quarterback Andy Dalton and nickel back Duke Shelley, increasing their total to 13 players on the list.

Andy Dalton, Duke Shelley Make it Unlucky No. 13 with COVID-19 - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - With Andy Dalton going on the COVID-19 list, concern grows for both Justin Fields and Nick Foles.

Andy Dalton and Duke Shelley added to the Bears’ COVID-19 protocol - WGN-TV - The good news for the Bears is that a player actually returned from the COVID-19 protocol on Friday for the first time this entire week. But two more players have gone on the list as well during an outbreak that’s hit Halas Hall particularly hard this week.

Matt Nagy’s 5-1 record against Vikings tough to explain - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears haven’t had measurable success against the Green Bay Packers since the Lovie Smith era but for some reason Matt Nagy’s teams seem to always have an answer against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has proven it can beat Green Bay.

Bears coordinators talk COVID protocols, prepping for Vikings on Monday Night Football - ChicagoBears.com - Bears coordinators Bill Lazor (offense), Sean Desai (defense) and Chris Tabor (special teams) remain in COVID protocol, quarantining away from Halas Hall.

Bears coaches working around ‘frustrating’ COVID-19 outbreak - 670 The Score - Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is always checking the forecast in his line of work, scouting out weather conditions for his unit. But on Friday, he looked at the temperature for a different reason.

Bears’ Roquan Smith limited, Akiem Hicks working in full - 670 The Score - For a second straight day, the Bears held a walk-through Friday at Halas Hall instead of a live practice as part of their precautions against COVID-19.

What’s INSIDE Matters. We’re proud to officially welcome @justnfields to Team OWYN! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/21SidHGIba — OWYN (@liveowyn) December 17, 2021

Jaylon Johnson: Some Bears going ‘into the tank’ - NBC Sports Chicago - “You have the side of the locker room that is starting to go into the tank,” Jaylon Johnson said on an episode of the Red Line Radio podcast. “Then you have the guys that are still trying to fight, and figure out how we can get better. At the end of the day that’s the name of the game: trying to get better each and every week.”

Chamberlain: The problem with Jaylon Johnson fanning flames of discord - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s candor about the situation in the Chicago Bears locker room might be appreciated by those outside of it but what does it say about his ability to be a teammate and leader.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson calls out parts of locker room for quitting - Bears Wire - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who’s been one of the few bright spots on defense this season, appeared on Red Line Radio, where he was asked about the morale in the Bears locker room.

Johnson: Some Bears players already going ‘into the tank’ - 670 The Score - As the Bears play out the string in a lost season and significant change appears to be on the horizon, cornerback Jaylon Johnson suggested some players are already going through the motions as four games remain.

Shapiro: Why Bears-Vikings game unlikely to be canceled - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL announced a decision to postpone three games this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks, but the Bears-Vikings game on Monday Night Football wasn’t one of them.

PODCAST: Alex Brown on if the Bears have the pieces for the future - NBC Sports Chicago - With few games left the focus has been on the future for the Bears, Alex Brown joins Ken Davis and Eric Strobel to discuss if the Bears have the proper pieces to win in the long term.

Elijah Wilkinson activated from COVID-19 list - ChicagoBears.com - Wilkinson has had three separate stints on the COVID list this season.

Chicago Bears Activate Elijah Wilkinson - On Tap Sports Net - After a bombardment of players getting hurt, sick, or placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears have activated Elijah Wilkinson.

The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Vikings - ChicagoBears.com - Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for Monday night’s Week 15 matchup between the Bears and Vikings at Soldier Field. Keep track of their weekly record here on ChicagoBears.com. Jack’s note: Pat Finley FTW!

Bears mulling options at depleted tackle positions - ChicagoBears.com - As they prepare to host the Vikings Monday night at Soldier Field, the Bears are continuing to monitor a fluid situation at both of their offensive tackle positions.

VIDEO: Why ‘Swagu’ sees the Vikings beating the Bears - ESPN - Marcus Spears expects to see the Vikings play a complete game and grab a win over the Bears.

As emerging leader, Justin Fields taking ownership of Bears - 670 The Score - In the aftermath of a disheartening loss to the Packers last Sunday night, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields vowed to push his teammates in the final four games of the season.

Wiederer: COVID-19 outbreak disrupts team’s routine - Chicago Tribune - Quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley were the latest Chicago Bears players moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon. The Bears have 13 players on that list, and all three of their coordinators remain out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sullivan: Another COVID-19 surge wreaks havoc on sports world - Chicago Tribune - With another COVID-19 surge, leagues are scrambling to update protocols to keep players and coaches healthy. Will the chaos increase with the surge of positive tests?

Staff: How to describe Justin Fields’ rookie season? - Chicago Tribune - The good news for the Chicago Bears — or at least for their fans — is only four games remain in the season. That gives everyone involved the chance to mentally turn the page to 2022. But before that can happen, our writers weigh in on four timely topics.

Tashaun Gipson: ‘No quit in this locker room’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said on a podcast that some players “are starting to go in the tank” as the Bears stumble out of contention. But Gipson, who knows end-of-season dissension when he sees it, disputed that. “Nobody’s packed it up,” he said.

Lieser: Anything can happen for Bears with Jakeem Grant, and that’s worth watching - Chicago Sun-Times - Grant is the most high-risk, high-reward player in the offense, and that’s compelling television. He also might assert himself in the Tarik Cohen role over the final four games.

Finley: Two more Bears on reserve/COVID-19 list brings total to 13 - Chicago Sun-Times - One day after putting six players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears added two more Friday: quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge - NFL.com - The league announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday, while Sunday’s meetings between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams have been moved to Tuesday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

NFL reschedules multiple games; Vikings/Bears still on for Monday - Daily Norseman - As of now, anyway.

Adam Thielen still sidelined for the Vikings; Eric Kendricks is back - StarTribune.com - Thielen, out with an ankle injury, could be a game-time decision against the Bears on Monday night.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Over Beers: Finding the Next GM - Windy City Gridiron - Assuming the Bears move on from Ryan Pace, the Bears Over Beers crew starts the GM search

Householder: Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings Week 15 Monday Night game preview - Windy City Gridiron - Another primetime game for the Bears to get embarrassed in front of a national audience...

Roundtable: The Magnificent 7: Khalil Mack (#4) - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are in the middle of hard times. However, there’s still hope to be found on the roster.

Infante's 2022 NFL Draft Prospects in Week 1 bowl games Bears should target - Windy City Gridiron - Bowl season is upon us, so here’s our guide of 2022 NFL Draft prospects to watch in this weekend’s action!

Householder: Betting the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Odds, total and spread - Windy City Gridiron - An injured and under the weather Bears squad is hosting a suddenly feisty Vikings squad.

THE RULES

