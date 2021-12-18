Bears get Elijah Wilkinson back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but Andy Dalton goes on it

Early on Friday the Chicago Bears got some good news when offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson was activated from their Reserve/COVID-19 list, but with the way this week has been going it was just a matter of time before the bad news would follow.

So it was no surprise when Friday afternoon the Bears placed quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which brought the Bears’ total players on that list up to a season high 13 players. Here’s the full Chicago list; Dalton QB, Shelley CB, Larry Borom OL, Artie Burns CB, Mario Edwards Jr. DL, Eddie Goldman NT, Joel Iyiegbuniwe ILB, Eddie Jackson S, Jesse James TE, Ryan Nall RB, Allen Robinson II WR, and practice squad players Isaiah Coulter WR and Sam Kamara OLB.

The timing of some of the positive tests means that the unvaccinated players won’t be able to test negatively in time to get activated for their next game on Monday Night Football, which means no Goldman or Edwards for sure.

The NFL has already rescheduled a few games this week due to the rash of positive COVID tests around the league, but as of right now there is no plan to move the Bears off of their scheduled Monday match-up with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Friday the Bears also signed defensive back Michael Joseph back to the practice squad, and they worked out running backs Pete Guerriero and Bo Scarbrough, and tight ends Cole Hikutini and Joshua Perkins. Their practice is full at 16-players right now, and it’s possible that several of them could be called up for Monday’s game.

The Bears have one more practice this week, on Saturday at Halas Hall, and then they’ll play a waiting game to see if anyone else tests positive for the coronavirus or if they get anyone back from that reserve list. If there is any more roster movement we’ll share it right here at WCG.