Eddie Goldman returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Bears sign a QB

When Chicago Bears’ nose tackle Eddie Goldman went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week it was reported that his unvaccinated status would make it impossible for him to play on Monday night, but apparently the Bears did a poor job of educating the media on the protocol options because on Saturday the team activated him from the list. Was there a false positive, was he just a close contact, did he test out due to the new rules? If the team clarifies this situation we’ll pass the info along, but for now it’s just good to see that Goldman is healthy and that the Bears get a key piece of their defense back for the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday the Bears also announced that they have signed linebacker Ledarius Mack to their active roster from their practice squad, and to take Mack’s place on the practice squad they signed quarterback Ryan Willis.

Mack has played in one game this season making an assisted tackle while getting 10 snaps on defense and another 8 on special teams.

Willis, a UDFA from Virginia Tech, was most recently playing in The Spring League, where he was named MVP of their Mega Bowl.