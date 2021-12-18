Bears vs Vikings Injury Report: Jason Peters ruled out, Roquan Smith questionable

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, and while both teams have had a rough week with players heading to their Reserve/COVID-19 lists, the Bears have been hit especially hard. As of this writing the Bears have 12 total players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list while the Vikings have 6.

The Vikings are also luckier this week when it comes to the injury department, and the extra rest from last playing back on Thursday, December 9, may have done them well. They only list one players on their injury list for Monday’s game, with wide out Adam Thielen questionable with an ankle injury. Starting corner Bashaud Breeland was questionable with no injury designation, but the Vikes just cut him.

Minnesota is getting linebacker Eric Kendricks, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Camryn Bynum, and running back Dalvin Cook all back for their playoff push.

The Bears did have some luck on the injury front as most of the Bears that sat out practice earlier this week with illness (not COVID) are going to play.

Here’s the full Chicago injury list for Monday’s game.

Xavier Crawford, CB (Concussion) - Out

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S (Forearm) - Out

Jason Peters, LT (Ankle) - Out

Marquise Goodwin, WR (Foot) - Doubtful

Khyiris Tonga, DL (Shoulder/illness) - Doubtful

Roquan Smith, ILB (Hamstring) - Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DL (Ankle) - Questionable

With Peters out, that means rookie second round pick Teven Jenkins is in line to get the start at left tackle.

Neither Tonga or Goodwin practiced at all this week, so I would expect them to be inactive. Eddie Goldman is back on the active roster as of today, so that’s some good news for their d-line rotation. Allen Robinson is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so the Bears may flex up one of their practice squad receivers, perhaps even rookie Dazz Newsome.

The Bears may also flex up rookie Thomas Graham as they are really shorthanded at corner with starting nickel Crawford out, and Artie Burns on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both Smith and Hicks were full participants at practice, so there’s a good chance they play.

Houston-Carson should be heading to injured reserve at some point, possibly even tomorrow, at which time the Bears will replace his spot on the 53-man roster.

I’d expect a number of moves on Sunday, and possibly even on Monday, to get their roster in position to play on Monday Night Football. We’ll have everything covered right here at WCG, so keep us locked!

Also on Saturday the NFL and the NFLPA issued a joint statement.