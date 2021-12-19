 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears’ fan confidence in the franchise takes a big dip

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Our confidence level in the Chicago Bears isn’t quite at a season low, that happened when we watched our favorite team get destroyed by the Browns way back on week 3, but with a second consecutive loss last week and with rumors swirling about the GM and head coach getting fired, we’re in a bad — but familiar place — as a fan base.

The Bears are sitting at 4-9, they’ve lost 7 of their last 8 games, and for the first time since the 2017 season the franchise is assured of a losing record.

We had a nice bump in confidence from our SB Nation Reacts’ voters when rookie quarterback Justin Fields flashed some big play potential during a couple losses, but eventually taking L’s can drain a fan base regardless of the product on the field. We’re down to just 9% of us believing in the direction of the team, but I’ll bet once Matt Nagy and/or Ryan Pace is let go that our confidence will surge.

