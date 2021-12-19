Bears put Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

On Sunday the Chicago Bears put two more defensive starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. This means their entire starting secondary is now out for the game on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Nickelback Xavier Crawford has been ruled out with a concussion, and safety Eddie Jackson and corner Artie Burns are both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears have 14 players currently on the COVID list. It’s possible they get some players back tomorrow, but for now they’ll be without the four players mentioned above and these ten players, quarterback Andy Dalton﻿, running back Ryan Nall﻿, wide outs Allen Robinson II and Isaiah Coulter﻿, tight end Jesse James﻿, tackle Larry Borom﻿, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.﻿, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe﻿, outside linebacker Sam Kamara, and cornerback Duke Shelley﻿. Coulter and Kamara are on the practice squad, but both have been activated at various times this season.

The Bears will most certainly be flexing some of their practice squad players up to the active roster tomorrow night, so here are those players they have to choose from.

Rodney Adams, WR

Auzoyah Alufohai, DL

Dieter Eiselen, OL

Thomas Graham Jr., DB

Arlington Hambright, OL

Michael Joseph, DB

Thakarius Keyes, DB

LaCale London, DL

Ben Mason, FB

Dazz Newsome, WR

Artavis Pierce, RB

Charles Snowden, OLB

Dee Virgin, DB

Nsimba Webster, WR

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OL

Ryan Willis, QB

You hoping to see any of these practice squadders get in the game?